LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Star lose at home, Holbeach win away

Peterborough Northern Star’s poor run of results in the United Counties League Premier Division continued last night (October 26) when they lost 1-0 at home to Eynesbury Rovers.

The goal arrived in the 83rd minute after Matt Barber and Jake Sansby had both gone close for Star while at the other end Dan George pulled off a string of fine saves.

Star had Conor Murphy sent off three minutes from the end for a rash challenge.

Holbeach meanwhile moved up to sixth in the Premier Division table after a 3-1 win at Sleaford Town thanks to goals by Nick Jackson (35mins), Jordan Thomas (47mins) and Jake Clitheroe (67mins).