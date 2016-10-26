LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Netherton provide another cup shock

Hot-shot Thomas Randall fired Netherton United to another great cup win last night (October 25).

The Peterborough League Premier Division leaders were at UCL Division One club Bourne Town for a Hinchingbrooke Cup game and won 3-1 with Randall firing two of the goals. Ashley Jackson got the other.

Randall also struck twice as Netherton beat another UCL outfit, Irchester Town, 4-0 in a Northants Junior Cup tie on Saturday.

In the UCL Premier Division last night there were wins for Peterborough Sports, Yaxley and Deeping.

League leaders Sports had to work much harder than expected to see off lowly Harrowby United and preserve their five-point lead at the top.

They came from behind to win 2-1 with goals by Avelino Vieira and Lewis Webb.

Yaxley won the big local derby at home to Wisbech 4-2 after leading 4-0 at the break through strikes by Dan Cotton (2), Liam Hook and Joe Butterworth, while Deeping were 3-0 home winners against Boston Town courtesy of goals by Scott Coupland, Henry Dunn and Scott Mooney.

Yaxley are fifth in the table, one place ahead of Deeping.

Tonight Peterborough Northern Star entertain Eyenesbiry Rovers while Holbeach aare away at Sleaford Town.