FA VASE: Local domination yields six of the best

Six local teams took part in the first round of the FA Vase yesterday (October 21) and all six made it through to the next round.

Pride of place on a cracking day went to Wisbech Town who bashed runaway Eastern Counties Premier Division leaders Felixstowe & Walton 4-0 at the Fenland Stadium.

Dan Cotton scored the only goal for Yaxley at Biggleswade United.

The visitors have won 16 of 17 fixtures at a standard similar to the United Counties Premier Division, but they were blown away by Gary Setchell’s rampant home side.

Early goals from Alex Beck and Jon Fairweather put Wisbech in control before a Michael Frew strike and an own goal completed the scoring after the break.

Dan Cotton’s first-half goal was enough for Yaxley to win at Biggleswade United, while a strong first half display from Deeping Rangers enabled them to triumph 3-1 at Bolsover FC.

Scott Mooney, Scott Coupland and David Burton-Jones all scored before the break for Deeping.

Dan Smith scored in the seventh minute for Peterborough Northern Star against Baldock at the Branch Bros Stadium and that was enough for the city side to progress, although home keeper Ross Ingram had to make some fine saves in the second-half.

And one goal was enough for Holbeach United against South Normanton Athletic at Carter’s Park. Spencer Tinkler was the scorer in the first half after following up when Stacy Cartwright’s penalty had been saved, but the Tigers had to defend well in the second-half to keep on the road to Wembley.

Wisbech St Mary beat fellow Eastern Counties Division One side Whitton United 2-1 to join everyone else in Monday’s (October 23) second round draw.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 21

FA VASE

First round: Biggleswade United 0, Yaxley 1 (Cotton); FC Bolsover 1, Deeping Rangers 3 (Coupland, Burton-Jones, Mooney), Holbeach United 1 (Tinkler) South Normanton Athletic 0; Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Smith), Baldock Town 0; Wisbech Town 4 (Beck, Fairweather, Frew, og), Felixstowe & Walton 0; Wisbech St Mary 2, Whitton United 1.