FA VASE: James is back with a bang for Star, Tigers survive a scare, four-goal Beck is Fenmen hero

James Hill-Seekings scored his first Peterborough Northern Star goal since his return to the club from Yaxley today (September 23).

And what a vital goal it was as Star moved into Monday’s first round FA Vase draw with a 2-1 win at lowel level Potton United.

Conor Murpjy on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star at Potton. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Hill-Seekings struck 15 minutes from time to finally ease the United Counties Premier Division side through against Division One opponents. A first-half strike from Zak Munton had been equalised by Potton on the stroke of half-time.

Premier Division high fliers Holbeach United were also given a scare by First Division opponents. In fact Huntingdon will be kicking themselves not to have won at Carters Park as they saw a penalty saved by Tigers ‘keeper Ricky Drury at 1-1 in the second-half before conceding a 92nd minute own goal.

Lewis Leckie had fired Holbeach into an early lead.

No such problems for Wisbech Town though who made it three straight wins under new boss Gary Setchell with a 5-0 thuimping of Bourne at the Abbey Lawns.

The Peterborough Northern Star players celebrate at Potton. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

The home side went into the game full of confidence and in decent form, but Alex Beck emphasised the gulf in quality with four goals. Kieron Hamilton also scored.

Eastern Counties Division One side Wisbech St Mary claimed an excellent 3-1 win at UCL Premier Division side Wellingborough Whitworth.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 23

Zak Munton scored for Peterborough Northern Star at Potton with this shot. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @Cmcdphotos.

FA VASE

Second Round Qualifying: Bourne Town 0, Wisbech Town 5 (Beck 4, Hamilton); Holbeach United 2 (Leckie, og), Huntingdon Town 1; Potton 1, Peterborough Northern Star 2 (Munton, Hill-Seekings); Wellingborough Whitworth 1, Wisbech St Mary 3.