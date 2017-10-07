FA TROPHY: Daniels ease through, but Sports’ debut lasts just one match

Are the good times on the way back for Stamford AFC?

Aside from a strong FA cup run to the first round proper last season, it’s been a poor couple of campaigns for the Daniels.

This season started slowly, but a sun of six unbeaten games suggests better times lie ahead.

It was FA Trophy day at the Zeeco Stadium today (October 7) when Stamford made short work of Evo Stik Division One South rivals Loughborough Dynamo.

Recent recruit Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson set Stamford on their way with his first goal for the Daniels after 28 minutes before Rob Morgan doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time.

The Daniels had to defend a little more after the break when playing against a strong wind, but a 73rd-minute strike from substitute Elliott Sandy completed a fine win.

Stamford are unbeaten at home this season which will be of concern to Sutton Coldfield, a struggling Northern Premier Division side, who must visit the Zeeco in the first round proper on October 28.

The first FA Trophy campaign for Peterborough Sports was a brief one. They also played fellow Evo Stik Division One South rivals in Basford who ran out comfortable 3-0 winners on their own artificial playing surface.

Injury-hit Sports held out for 58 minutes before the team sitting second in the table with an unbeaten record took control.

RESULTS

FA TROPHY

Premliminary round: Basford United 3, Peterborough Sports 0; Stamford AFC 3 (Fortnam-Tomlinson, Morgan, Sandy), Loughborough Dynamo 0.