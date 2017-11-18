EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports’ slump continues, Spalding are no help, but Daniels destroy Kidsgrove

Peterborough Sports slumped to a sixth straight defeat in Division One South of the Evo Stik League today (November 18) and a seventh at their own PSL stronghold.

Chasetown were the latest team to inflict damage on Sports’ ambition of making their Evo Stik debut last longer than one season, streaking into a 3-0 lead in 62 minutes before late goals from Mark Jones and Avelino Vieira made it at least more respectable before the final whistle.

Peterborough Sports striker Mark Jones shoots at goal during the 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Chasetown. Photo: James Richardson.

And the city side received no favours from sliding Spalding United who went down 2-1 at home to next-to-bottom Gresley. Gary King fired the Tulips into a half time lead, but the strugglers hit back and claimed an 85th-minute winner.

Gresley are now just a point behind fourth-bottom Sports. The other teams in the bottom four Sheffield and Romulus both lost. Sports remain four points clear of bottom club Romulus in a division which will see just one team relegated at the end of the season.

Stamford AFC are threatening an assault on the play-off places. They maintained an unbeaten home record in Division One South with a 4-1 drubbing of Kidsgrove Athletic at the Zeeco Stadium. Pearson Mwanyongo converted two spot kicks with Robert Morgan and Sam Hollis also on target.

RESULTS

Saturday, November 18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports 2 (Jones, Vieira), Chasetown 3; Spalding Utd 1 (King), Gresley 2; Stamford AFC 4 (Mwanyongo 2, Morgan, Hollis), Kidsgrove Athletic 1.