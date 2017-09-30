EVO STIK LEAGUE: Peterborough Sports drop points to bottom club, Daniels draw, rough few days for Tulips

Peterborough Sports chairman Stephen ‘Tommy’ Cooper pointed out there are no easy games at Evo Stik League Division One South level before his side hosted bottom club Gresley at PSL today (September 30).

And he was proved right as the visitors battled hard to pick up ajust their sixth point, from all 11-game campaign, from a 1-1 draw.

Josh Moreman races down the wing for Peterborough Sports against Gresley. Photo: James Richardson.

It threatened to be even better for Gresley when they took the lead with a fine finish from winger Louis Danquah in the 10th minutes. This after Sports had started the contest quite brightly.

But a quality free kick strike from Liam Marshall dragged the city side level five minutes before the break and Sports went on to shade the second-half without managing to find the killer goal.

Jordan MacLeod, Jish Moreman and Dan Banister all went close for Sports before Aaron Butcher pulled off a point-blank save in the home goal to the relief of most of the 137 crowd in the ground.

Sports have dropped to 17th in the table ahead of Tuesday’s (October 3) trip to mid-table Loughborough Dynamo.

Josh McCammon (left) and Lewis Webb in an aerial duel in Peterborough Sports' draw with Gresley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Stamford AFC drew a crowd of almost double Sports (270), but failed to beat a Newcastle Town team the city side had defeated a weekend before.

Robert Morgan fired the Daniels ahead on 40 minutes, but Newcastle equalised early in the second-half.

Stamford are 11th, five places behind Spalding United who were beaten 1-0 at Market Drayton. Gary King saw a second-half penalty saved.

It’s not been a great few days for the Tulips who lost key midfielders Matthew Varley to possible retirement and Nathan Whitehead to higher-level Matlock.

Spalding host second-placed Basford United on Tuesday when Stamford travel to Gresley.

RESULTS

Saturday, September 30

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Market Drayton Town 1, Spalding United 0; Peterborough Sports 1 (Marshall), Gresley 1; Stamford 1 (Morgan), Newcastle Town 0.