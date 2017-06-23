CUP DRAW: Tough start for Cuckoos

Holders Yaxley have been handed a tough start to their defence of the United Counties League Cup.

The Cuckoos are likely to travel to one of the Premier Division title favourites, Eynesbury. Eynesbury have a first round date at Division One outfit Lutterworth with Yaxley to meet the winners.

Last season’s runners-up Wisbech, are at home to Potton in the first round and, if successful, will travel to Olney in the second round

Selected ties

First round: Bourne v Harrowby, Wisbech v Potton, Bugbrooke St Michaels v Blackstones, Deeping Rangers v Cogenhoe, Pinchbeck v St Andrews.

Second round: Holbeach v Sleaford or Melton, Peterborough Northern Star v Kirby Muxloe, Deeping Rangers or Cogenhoe v Harborough Town, Lutterworth or Eynesbury v Yaxley, Raunds v Pinchbeck or St Andrews, Olney v Wisbech or Potton, Irchester v Bourne or Harrowby.