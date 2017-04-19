County Cup Final: Deeping take on FA Vase finalists at Sincil Bank

Deeping Rangers attempt to cap a terrific season with victory in the Lincs Senior Trophy at Lincoln City’s Sincil Bank ground tonight (April 19, 7.45pm).

Deeping sealed second spot in the United Counties Premier Division with a 4-0 win at Oadby on Saturday (April 15) and now try and secure some silverware by beating FA Vase finalists Cleethorpes in a county final this evening.

Goode admits it won’t be easy against the team top of the North East Counties Premier Division with 99 points to their name. That’s a competition equivalent to the UCL Premier Division.

“They are one of the top step 5 teams in the country,” Goode told the SRSN website. “They have shown that in the FA Vase and also with their league campaign. I just want us to go out there and express ourselves.

“I don’t know too much about them. We will just play the way we have all season. Be tenacious without the ball and go forward with it, look to stretch them.

“They are the favourites. It will be a good test for us and it is great for the Lincs FA that the two top step 5 sides in the county are going head to head in the final.”