ACADEMY: Trials for football diploma course in Stamford

The Stamford AFC NCS Academy are holding a trial session for their 2017-18 intake on February 15.

The Stamford AFC NCS Academy diploma and extended diploma courses, which are based at Stamford AFC’s state of the art Borderville Training Centre, run for one or two years.

The course is 50% theory and 50% practical. Students gain expert training necessary to develop as a semi-professional footballer. They will enjoy coaching delivered by industry professionals whilst earning accredited sporting qualifications.

There are also competitive games against other academies. The academic side is run by New College Stamford.

Head coach Gary Brown, who holds a UEFA A licence said: “The course works very closely with the academic side and that is the strength of the course. What the lads learn in the class room we then put that into the practical. There is a direct correlation.

“With these courses running in conjunction with Stamford AFC this offers young footballers a clear pathway into the semi-professional game. The courses engage the youngsters for the whole week. The academic side is very important. If the students aren’t hitting their grades then they will be taken off the practical side until their grades pick up.”

Gary, in his previous role with Huntingdon Academy, coached Kane Felix and Jordan Nicholson who both went on into the professional game. Nicholson is currently on loan at Nuneaton from Peterborough United.

Educational entry requirements for the course are five GCSEs at Grades C or above, including English and Maths at grades C/4 above.

For information email Guy Walton on guy.walton@stamfordafc.net.