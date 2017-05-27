YOUTH FOOTBALL: Trophy treble for Northern Star

Peterborough Northern Star Under 16s last night (May 26) completed a trophy treble.

The Peterborough Youth League Division One champions and Northants County Cup winners added the League Cup to their 2016-2017 haul when beating Holbeach 3-1 after extra-time in the final at Yaxley FC.

It was 1-1 at full-time and the Star goals came from Jordan Giddings and substitutes Frederico Rocha and Jack Wilson.

Star: Daniel Bonser, Oliver Foster, Jordan Giddings, Shay Griffiths, Matthew Jones-Molyneux, Eunis Lievins, Henry Lunga, Jack Martin, Harley Meadows, Dominik Szuster, Ayman Trabelsi. Substitutes: Oluwasegun Okunrinboye, Josef Roberts, Frederico Rocha, Ahmad Shaer, Jack Wilson.