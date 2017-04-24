YOUTH FOOTBALL: County cup success for Peterborough Northern Star

Peterborough Northern Star Blue became the second Peterborough Youth League Under 16 team to win a county cup competition yesterday (April 23).

The Division One table-toppers beat Corby Kingswood 4-1 in the final of the Under 16 Northants Invitation Cup a couple of hours after Deeping Rangers had won the Lincs Cup.

On target for Star were Jordan Giddings (2), Ayman Trabelsi and Oliver Foster.

The Star line-up was: Daniel Bonser, Jordan Giddings, Shay Griffiths, Bradley Hughes, Matthew Jones-Molyneux, Henry Lunga, Jack Martin, Harley Meadows, Frederico Rocha, Ahmad Shaer, Ayman Trabelsi. Substitutes: Oliver Foster, Eunis Lievins, Oluwasegun Okunrinboye, Josef Roberts, Jack Wilson.