UPDATE: Battle for Peterborough Premier Division places coming to a climax

The race is hotting up for Peterborough League Premier Division status next season.

It’s likely two teams will go up and two down at the end of the current campaign. Teams chasing promotion have to pass a facilities inspection and then be in the top two finishers of the clubs who have applied for promotion. They must also finish in the top five of Division One.

Action from Moulton Harrox v Peterborough Sports Reserves earlier this season.

Probable Division One champions Moulton Harrox Reserves can’t go up because of the presence of their first team in the top-flight.

Six other Division One teams applied for promotion, but of those Glinton & Northborough and Stamford Bels won’t finish in the top five.

The others, Warboys Town, Sutton Bridge United, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves and Wittering Harriers currenly sit in positions second to fifth (and have passed their ground inspections), but Wittering have just two matches left and can’t catch those above them.

Warboys, who won a key game at Oakham United Reserves on Wednesday (April 19), host Whittlesey next Tuesday (April 25) in another crucial match.

Champions-elect Moulton still have to host both Sutton Bridge (April 22) and Warboys (April 29).

Just one point covers the bottom three in the Premier Division. They are Crowland (18th), Uppingham (17th) and Stilton United (16th).

Crowland have two matches left at home to Stamford Lions (April 29) and at Holbeach United Reserves (May 9). Uppingham have a tough run-in against Pinchbeck (April 22), Ketton (April 25) and Netherton (April 29), while Stilton have games against Langtoft (April 22), ICA Sports (April 25) and Ketton (May 6) remaining.

The big game at the top of the table tomorrow sees leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves host third-placed Moulton Harrox at PSL (April 23, 2pm). Sports restored their four-point lead with a win at Netherton on Wednesday, but with their first-team involved in a United Counties Premier Division match tomorrow, it’s likely to be a weaker reserve team.

Second-placed Pinchbeck United will be hoping their South Lincs rivals will do them a favour. Pinchbeck are at struggling Uppingham tomorrow. Netherton are at Sawtry.

The ChromaSport & Trophies League Shield Final between Division Five top dogs Peterborough NECI and Eunice, Huntingdon, takes places tonight at Chestnut Avenue (7.15pm).

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Friday April 21

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

ChromaSport League Shield final: Peterborough NECI v Eunice Huntingdon (7.15pm Chestnut Ave).

Saturday, April 22

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Leverington Sports, Holbeach United Res v Ketton, Langtoft United v Stilton United, ICA Sports v Stamford Lions, Peterborough Sports Res v Moulton Harrox, Sawtry v Netherton United, Uppingham Town v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Long Sutton Athletic v Baston, Moulton Harrox Res v Sutton Bridge United, Oakham United Res v Wittering Harriers, Oundle Town v Kings Cliffe, Peterborough Polonia v Whittlesey Athletic Res, Warboys Town v Glinton & Northborough.