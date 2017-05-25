They’re all stars at Posh ground

Six schools were represented in a Wisbech Schools Festival at the ABAX Stadium last week.

They took part in six-a-side competitions in two age groups - Years 3/4 and Years 5/6 - and there were trophies and free Posh tickets for a home game next season up for grabs for the winners.

The Alderman Payne School, Parson Drove, won the Year 5/6 age group with Leverington Academy taking the Year 3/4 honours.

The festival formed part of the Wisbech Premier League Primary Stars scheme where coaches use football over a 9/10 week period to develop a child’s education. The scheme uses the appeal of a professional club to inspire children.

For more details about the scheme contact Matthew Dye on matthew.dye@theposh.com.