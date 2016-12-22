There’s no stopping super Sports

Peterborough Sports are the team to beat at Under 15 level.

The runaway Division One leaders made it nine wins from nine on Sunday when trimming Blackstones 5-2 with goals by Bradley Gilbert (2), Louie Venni, Calum Arden and George Warrington.

Leading the chasing pack are Glinton and Northborough Amber and Gunthorpe Harriers Navy and both enjoyed good wins on Sunday.

Glinton beat Northern Star 6-3 thanks to goals by Andrew Irvine (2), Ben Roberts (2), Ryan Olbromski and Liam Reilly while Gunthorpe were 7-3 winners at Netherton. Their goal-getters were sub Kacper Kozak (3), Tomi Ogunyoye (2), Zach Findley and Braden Henson.

The Under 18 Division One leaders also possess a 100 per cent record.

Deeping Rangers made it five from five with a 7-4 success at Blackstones and have gone five points clear at the summit.

Their scorers against Stones were Oliver Bayley (2), George Mann, Thomas Phipps, Elliott Ramsden, Scott Waumsley and an own goal.

The big guns in Under 18 Division Two - Peterborough Sports and Whittlesey Black - went head to head on Sunday and it finished 1-1. Roman Paterson netted for Sports with Regan Lazenby the Whittlesey scorer.

March Soccer School are storming ahead in the race for the Under 18 Division Three title.

They’re over halfwway and have won all eight games so far.

Latest victims were closest rivals Deeping Claret, who were beaten 6-4. Toby Allen (5) and Jacob Halls found the back of the net for March with Joseph Fane (2), Ryan Cotterell and Ryan Johnston on target for Claret.

Under 16 Division Three leaders Netherton came a cropper when visiting second-placed Hempsted United. Hempsted won 4-1 with strikes by Nicholas Bliss, Jacob Hoffmann, Clark McDonald and Keagan Yeoman.