Super Sports reach cup final thanks to six-shooter Gilbert

There were no surprises on Under 15 League Cup semi-final day with both ties going very much according to plan on Sunday.

Unbeaten Division One leaders Peterborough Sports smashed Blackstones 9-0 while their closest rivals Glinton and Northborough Amber were 5-1 winners against Spalding United from Division Two.

Pictured is the Whittlesey Black Under 18 team beaten 3-0 by Peterborough Sports in Division Two of the Peterborough Youth League. From the left are, back, Jordan Aliker-Bates, Owen Davis, Ryan Buckley, Jake Morling, Rob Andrew, Marshall Harris, Loic Lamy , Gregory Barkess, Lee Davison. front, Maverick Hollis, Connor Davison, Keanan Phillips, Sam Davison, Jack Lindsey, Jack Pacey and Sam Holmes.

Sports’ goalscoring star was Bradley Gilbert. He helped himself to six of their goals with Jazleigh Fife (2) and Nasir Nabi scoring the rest.

Gilbert has now netted 37 goals this season but he’s not the division’s leading scorer.

Top spot at the moment is occupied by Andrew Irvine with 39 and he got three of them in Glinton’s win against Spalding.

Ben Roberts and Ryan Olbromski were their other scorers with Samual Beresford scoring for Spalding.

On the league front, Gunthorpe Navy’s hopes of catching Sports and Glinton in the title race suffered a setback when they slipped up 3-2 at Northern Star.

Harvey Neale (2) and Ashton Bennett-Williams were the Star marksmen with Christopher Seery and Tomi Ogunyoye scoring for Gunthorpe.

The other Gunthorpe Under 15 side, Gunthorpe Sky, showed no sign of slipping up against Feeder Soccer. They stormed to a 13-0 win to move five points clear at the Division Three summit. Kyle Clarke and Jemall Curtis-South both fired trebles in this one.

In Under 15 Division Two, Stamford have narrowed the gap on Langtoft at the top to two points.

Stamford beat Werrington 9-1 on Sunday with Ethan Ellison, Callum Noble and Liam Taylor all bagging a brace.

Northern Star Blue Under 16s are charging to the Division One title. They made it 10 wins from 10 games with an 8-1 triumph over Malborne United.

Six of their players got on the scoresheet and they were Daniel Bonser, Jordan Giddings, Henry Lunga (2), Ahmad Shaer, Oliver Foster (2) and Josef Roberts.

The big game in Under 18 Division Two was a top versus second affair featuring Whittlesey Black and Peterborough Sports.

Sports won it 3-0 with goals by Ben Garner, Roman Paterson and Mohamed Djalo to move two points clear of Whittlesey.

In the Under 18 League Cup there was a semi-final shock for Deeping Rangers Blue.

The Division One frontrunners lost 2-1 to Northern Star, who had goals by Jamie Scott and Kyial West to thank for victory.

They will meet the winners of Sunday’s second semi-final between March Soccer School and Deeping Claret in the final.