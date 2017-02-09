Sports are looking good for title double

It was another good weekend for the two Peterborough Sports teams playing in the Peterborough Youth League.

The Under 15s maintained their 100 per cent record after nine Division One matches by taking the honours 7-0 against Blackstones, while the Under 18s won by the same margin against Glinton & Northborough Blue to close the gap on DIvision Two leaders Whittlesey Black to just a point with a game in hand.

Bradley Gilbert claimed a hat-trick in the Under 15s’ win while Jordan Hammond grabbed three for the Under 18s.

In Under 18 Division Three, there’s no stopping March Soccer School.

They’re running away with the title race on the strength of eight wins ftrom eight games. Their latest victims - beaten 4-0 - were Oundle Town. Toby Allen netted twice with Charlie Revell and Robert Conyard also on target.

Under 15 Division Two leaders Langtoft remain five points clear of Stamford after an 8-1 victory at Oundle Town. Samuel Bell, George Cushen, Owen Jacobs and James Russell all pocketed a pair.