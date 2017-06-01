SCHOOLS FOOTBALL: Nene Park miss out in English Cup final

There was cup final disappointment for the lads from Nene Park Academy last week.

They reached the English Schools Under 15 Cup final but were beaten in the decider at The Hawthorns 4-2 by Sandwell Academy after extra-time.

The local lads trailed 2-0 at half-time but staged a great second-half fightback to level in the nick of time through goals by Bradley Rolt and Kyle Tyler. But in extra-tuime they ran out of steam and Sandwell scored twice more.

The Nene Park squad: Josh Allen, Joe Serrano Taylor, Luca Zirpolo, Owen Gilbert, Lewis Benton, Alex Roe, Louie Venni, Jay Ward, Archie Jones, Andrej Smirnov, Bradley Rolt, Tommy Rigby, Taylor Steward, Kyle Tyler, Jude Bloodworth, Reif Bissett-Clarke, Milan Drobac, Jamie Baxter, Nathan Rudman, Harry Wagner, Corey Gray.

“Although the lads ran out of energy in the later stages it was a great game and experience for all,” said PE teacher Jonathan Ogden.