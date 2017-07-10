ROUND-UP: Netherton United to make FA Vase debut

The first FA Vase match in the history of Netherton United will take place at Potton United.

The Peterborough Premier League side have a good record in county cups against teams from the United Counties First Division so will fancy their chances..

Action from a friendly between Yaxley and Peterborough Sports. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough Northern Star will host United Counties Premier Division rivals Deeping Rangers in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on August 5.

Peterborough Sports join the competition in the preliminary round when they will travel to either Eynesbury or Thetford.

Stamford AFC have a cracking draw as they travel to Cambridge City, while Spalding could face a trip to Wisbech should the Fenmen win at Biggleswade in the extra preliminary round.

Peterborough Sports visit Basford United on their FA Trophy debut.

Yaxley (blue) and Peterborough Sports in action at In2itive Park.

Sports played their first friendly of the summer and crashed 3-0 at Yaxley thanks to goals from Dan Cotton, James Hill-Seekings and Ondre Odain.

Sports, who are playing at Northern League Division South level this season, are back in action at another United Counties Premier Division side Holbeach tomorrow (July 11) when Stamford AFC host League Two side Grimsby Town in the Lincs Cup.

Wisbech won their opening friendly at Histon thanks to a late Kieran Hamilton goal, while Scott Ginty bagged a hat-trick in a 5-4 win at Netherton United. Jamie Graham (2), Chris Brown and Ondre Odain scored for Netherton.

Local FA draws:

FA Cup: Extra preliminary round - Peterborough Northern Star v Deeping, Biggleswade v Wisbech, Raunds v Yaxley.

Preliminary round: Cambridge City v Stamford; Biggleswade or Wisbech v Spalding, Eynesbury or Thetford v Peterborough Sports.

FA Trophy: Preliminary round: Basford United v Peterborough Sports; Stamford AFC v Loughborough Dynamo.

First round qualifying: Chasetown or Market Drayton v Spalding.

FA Vase: First qualifying round: Histon v Blackstones, Bourne v Harborough Town, Pinchbeck v Holbeach; Potton v Netherton United, March v Peterborough Northern Star.

Second qualifying round: Bourne or Harborough v Wisbech.

RESULTS

Friendlies: Langtoft United 0, Bourne Town 8; Neherton United 4 (Brown 2, Graham, Odain), Blackstones 5 (Ginty 3, Easson, Harrold); Histon 0, Wisbech 1 (Hamilton); Yaxley 3 (Cotton, Hill-Seekings, Waumsley), Peterborough Sports 0.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, July 11

Lincs Senior Cup: Stamford AFC v Grimsby.

Friendlies: Bourne Town v Spalding United Under 21s; Yaxley v Soham Town; Holbeach United v Peterborough Sports.