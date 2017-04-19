ROUND-UP: Big title battle at the Grange, Pinchbeck close the gap, Moulton Harrox lose ground

Peterborough Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports Reserves travel to fourth-placed Netherton United tonight (April 19, 7.45pm) in a key title battle.

An 8-1 win for Pinchbeck United over bottom club Crowland last night moved the South Lincs club to within a point of Sports.

Peterborough Northern Star striker Jezz Goldson-Williams is expected to play for Netherton against Peterborough Sports Reserves.

It’s the second big midweek date in a row for Sports who beat Pinchbeck 4-2 last Tuesday (April 11).

Sports fielded first-team stars Mark Jones and Josh Moreman in that fixture and could strengthen up again tonight for the not inconsiderable task of beating Netherton on their artificial surface.

Netherton have won their last six top-flight matches to move to within three points of the leaders. They are expected to bolster their regular line-up with the inclusion of Peterborough Northern Star striker Jezz Goldson-Williams.

Ollie Maltby’s goal-tally for the season went past 60 with a hat-trick for Pinchbeck last night.

Josh Ford scored twice for Holbeach United Reserves against Stamford Lions.

But third-placed Moulton Harrox lost ground with a 3-3 home draw against lowly Thorney.

The hosts led 2-0 before two goals from Sam Raynor and another from Sam Donohoe gave Thorney the lead with minutes to go, but Moulton hit back to level.

Reigning champions Moulton are now three points behind Sports having played two games more.

Stamford Lions took an early lead at Holbeach United Reserves through a Sean Kelly strike, but two goals from first-team Tiger Josh Ford gave the home side a 2-1 win.

It’s the PFA Junior Cup Final at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park tonight between Peterborough Division Three title rivals Bretton North End and FC Peterborough.

RESULTS

Tuesday, April 19

CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United Reserves 2 (Ford 2), Stamford Lions 1 (Kelly)

Moulton Harrox 3, Thorney 3 (Rayner 2, Donohoe)

Pinchbeck United 8 (Maltby 3, Ogden 2, Shipley, Wright, Edwards), Crowland 1 (Elsom).

Division Two

Whittlesey Athletic A 2. AFC Stanground Sports Reserves 2

FIXTURES

Wednesday, April 19

PFA JUNIOR CUP FINAL FC

Peterborough v Bretton North End (Yaxley FC, 7.30pm).

CHROMASPORT PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division

Langoft United v Deeping Rangers Reserves (6.30pm)

Netherton United v Peterborough Sports Reserves (7.45pm)

Division One

Oakham United Reserves v Warboys Town (7.30pm).

Division Three

AFC Stanground Sports A v Eye United (6.30pm).