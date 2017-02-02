Rising Star take the shine off Deeping’s long run of success

Deeping Rangers Under 16s are beatable after all.

Their quite remarkable four-year unbeaten run in local league football came to an end on Sunday when they lost to arch Division One rivals Peterborough Northern Star 1-0 at Outgang Road.

John Carver’s brilliant young side won the Peterborough Youth League Under 15 crown last season without losing a game and were undefeated champions in the Junior Alliance League at Under 14 and Under 13 level.

In fact, their only defeat in the last four seasons came at the end of the 2015-2016 campaign when they were pipped on a penalty shoot-out by Birchwood Colts in the Lincs Under 16 County Cup final.

For the last three seasons they have been trophy treble winners.

Super sub Oluwasegun Okunrinboye hit the all-important goal for Star - his sixth of the season - and they now join Deeping at the top of the table on 24 points with Star having played one game less.

Carver said: “It had to happen one day. It was a game of few chances for either side really. Nothing fell our way and it was just one of those things. I think both sides defended well.

“The goal game 15 minutes from time when we miskicked in midfield and the ball fell to their striker who squeezed a shot in at the near post.

“It was far from a classic and a draw would have been a fair result.”

Peterborough Sports are flying high in senior football and their two Peterborough Youth League teams are also going well.

They are runaway leaders in Under 15 Division One and have moved up to second in the Under 18 Division Two table.

The Under 15s’ latest success came at Leverington. They won 3-0 with goals from Nasir Nabi (2) and Olutayo Arinsanya to make it a perfect 10 wins out of 10.

The Under 18s went goal-crazy against Spalding United Orange.

They won by a whopping 14-0 with Calum Cooke, Jordan Hammond and Dylan Kilford all firing trebles.

They are now four points behind Whittlesey Black with two games in hand.