Pumas are well off the pace on a bad day down at the Farm

It was a Sunday to forget for the two Park Farm Pumas sides playing in Under 14 Division Two with both of them conceding 10 goals.

The Black team lost 10-1 at home to league leaders Blackstones while the Red team went down 10-0 at home to Bourne Town Red.

Lewis Jacobs topped the scoresheet for Blackstones with four while Casey Machin (4) and Omar Hassine-Hinks (3) were the boys with their shooting boots on for Bourne.

In Under 14 Division One, Holbeach Yellow have taken over at the top from Wisbech St Mary.

James Clark fired a treble for them in a 7-0 win at Deeping Claret while St Mary were busy beating Comberton 9-0 in the Cambs Cup.

Glinton and Northborough Amber pulled off the biggest shock in the second round of the Under 12 League Cup when knocking out Division One team Stamford 3-2 with goals by Archie East, Luke O’Donnell and Samme Oliviero. Glinton play in Division Two.

In the Under 13 PFA Cup, the second round paired top two Division One sides Baston and Netherton Hawks together. Baston fought back from 2-1 down to nick it 3-2 with goals by Adam Blackbird, WIlliam Howarth and Keelan Walker. Bob Horneand Loui Catt scored for Hawks.

The top two sides in Under 13 Division Two - Leverington and Holbeach - also met one another on Sunday.

They battled out a 5-5 draw in a league game which means Leverington still lead the way by three points although Holbeach have a game in hand.

Reily Tegerdine netted four times for Leverington with Joshua Overland also on target while the Holbeach scorers were Arron Pike (2), Kye Bunce (2) and Jack Doubleday.

Stanground Sports won the big game in Under 13 Division Three. They beat March Soccer School 1-0 with an Ali Mavani goal and have joined Spalding Orange at the top of the table. Both have maximum points from five games with March now nine points further back in third place.

Hampton Royals, the Under 13 Division Four leaders, took the honours 5-4 against Spalding Blue courtesy of goals by Kieran Ndlovu (2), Toby Munt, Brett Wheeler and Thomas Trowbridge