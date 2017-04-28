PREVIEW: Sports reserve team boss laughs off criticism

Peterborough Sports reserve team boss Andrew Bradley has laughed off suggestions his team’s likely Peterborough League Premier Division title success has been devalued by the use of first-team stars.

Sports have beaten all three of their closest challengers Pinchbeck, Netherton and Moulton Harrox in recent weeks, but United Counties Premier Division title winners Mark Jones, Josh Moreman, Avelino Vieira and Dan Lawlor made appearances against either Pinchbeck or Netherton. Those star men ply their trade two divisions higher than the Peterborough Premier League.

Ali Nyang (red) wins this aerial duel for Peterborough Sports Reserves against Moulton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We are a club, not two separate teams,” Bradley stated. “I’d be a fool to turn down the chance to field strong players in the biggest games. We are not breaking any rules and we deserve to be where we are in the league. I just laugh at some of the criticisms I have seen.

“Some times we are stronger than usual, but on other occasions we’ve been weaker than usual. I had seven regulars unavailable for the Moulton game last Saturday.”

Sports still beat Moulton 1-0 (April 22) thanks to an early Carl Bird goal and a 6-0 win at AFC Stanground Sports on Wednesday (April 26) helped maintain a four-point lead at the top with five matches to go.

They will all be crammed into a 14-day spell which starts at home to Deeping Rangers tomorrow (April 29), but second-placed Pinchbeck must play their final five games in 10 days! Pinchbeck host Leverington tomorrow.

Action from Peterborough Sports Reserves against Moulton Harrox. Photo: David Lowndes.

“We are not taking anything for granted,” Bradley added. “We have to play both Holbeach and Wisbech Reserve teams to play and they have big squads.”

Remaining Premier Division fixtures

Peterborough Sports Reserves: April 29 v Deeping Rangers Reserves (home), May 2 v Holbeach United Reserves (away), May 6 v Stamford Lions (home), May 9 v ICA Sports (home), May 13 v Wisbech Town Reserves (away).

Pinchbeck United: April 29 v Leverington (home), May 2 v Stamford Lions (away), May 4 v Ketton (away), May 6 v Sawtry (home), May 9 v Langtoft (home).

There’s a Peterborough League cup final at Peterborough Northern Star FC tonight when Division Two rivals AFC Stanground Sports Reserves and Farcet meet in the Intermediate Shield (7.15pm).

FIXTURES

Friday, April 28

CHROMASPORT INTERMEDIATE SHIELD FINAL

AFC Stanground Sports Reserves v Farcet United (7.15pm).

Saturday, April 29

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Moulton Harrox v Ketton, Crowland Town v Stamford Lions, Langtoft United v ICA Sports, Netherton United v Uppingham Town, Peterborough Sports Res v Deeping Rangers Res, Pinchbeck United v Leverington Sports, Wisbech Town Res v AFC Stanground Sports.