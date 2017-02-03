PREVIEW: ‘Dad’s Army’ confident they can last the Premier Division pace

Peterborough Sports Reserves - the ‘Dad’s Army’ of the Peterborough Premier Division - have hit the top of the table and they’re confident of lasting the pace.

A resounding 7-1 win at Deeping Rangers Reserves last weekend propelled Andrew Bradley’s experienced side to pole position.

Mark Baines gives quality and experience to Peterborough Sports Reserves.

Sports, who have a side packed with local quality, won their game handsomely despite a red card for central defender Kevin Holt for denying a goalscoring opportunity in the 35th minute when Sports were already 3-0 ahead.

The top four in the table, Sports, Pinchbeck, Moulton Harrox and Netherton United, have broken away from the rest of the division.

“We played very well,” manager Bradley stated. “We were in control before Kevin was sent off and we played just as well with 10 men.

“We have a very experienced side who know how to handle every situation.

Ollie Maltby of Pinchbeck United has 36 goals in 20 appearances this season.

“It’s great to be top, but we only reach half-way in our season tomorrow. We have games against the three other teams in the top four and I guess they will be crucial, but we have beaten Pinchbeck and Moulton Harrox and drawn with Netherton already this season so we have as good a chance as anyone.”

Recent signing Ian Bradbury, a title winner with Harrox last season, scored twice at Deeping as did Andrew Boome. Gary Gibbs, Ricki Goodale and young gun Jack Barron also netted.

Sports host defensively suspect AFC Stanground at PSL tomorrow (2pm) when second-placed Pinchbeck entertain lowly Thorney. Third-placed Harrox and fourth-placed Netherton United are in cup action.

Harrox are re-staging their President’s Shield quarter-final at Wisbech Town Reserves. The original tie was abandoned after 55 minutes because of a referee injury with Harrox leading 1-0.

Pinchbeck beat Stilton 6-0 last weekend when the top-flight’s top scorer Ollie Matlby scored three to take his tally for the season to 36 in 20 appearances.

Netherton are in Northants Junior Cup semi-final action against United Counties Division One side Raunds Town as they attempt to reach the final for the second season in a row.

Netherton have signed former Oakhan United utility player Stewart Lambie.

FIXTURES

Saturday, February 4

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Crowland Town v Langtoft United, Holbeach United Res v Deeping Rangers Res, Leverington Sports v ICA Sports, Peterborough Sports Res v AFC Stanground Sports, Pinchbeck United v Thorney, Sawtry v Stamford Lions.

ChromaSport Presidents Shield

Quarter-final

Wisbech Town Res v Moulton Harrox.

NORTHANTS JUNIOR CUP

Semi-final

Netherton United v Raunds Town.