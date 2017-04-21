Search

PLAY-OFFS: All to play for in the Peterborough League

The players of Bretton North End (yellow) and Brotherhood Sports are both pushing for promotion from Peterborough League Division Three.



The play-offs are a recent introduction to the Peterborough League

The top two in Divisions Two, Three, Four and Five are automatically promoted with the next four finishers taking part in one-legged semi-finals on May 16/17 with a final to follow on May 20, most likely at Yaxley FC’s In2itive Park.

Ramsey Town are favourites for the Peterborough Division Two title.



Only the play-off winner will be promoted. The bottom three in Divisions Two, Three and Four will be relegated subject to any teams withdrawing from the Peterborough League competition.

The contenders:

Division Two: Ramsey should be promoted along with either Whittlesey Athletic A or AFC Stanground Sports Reserves. Parkway Eagles, Tydd St Mary and Langtoft United Reserves are favourites to contest the play offs.

Key fixture: May 13: AFC Stanground Sports v Whittlesey Athletic Reserves.

Division Three: FC Peterborough, Eye United, Bretton North End and Brotherhood Sports all have a chance of automatic promotion. Farcet and Sawtry Reserves will probably make up the play-off teams.

Key fixture: May 13: Brotherhood Sports v Eye United.

Division Four: Premiair and Cardea are certainities for automatic promotion. Feeder, Holbeach Bank, AFC Stanground Sports B and Whaplode Drove look nailed on for the play-off places.

Key fixture: none.

Division Five: Peterborough NECI are the champions-elect with Eunice Huntingdon FC set to finish second. Ramsey Reserves, Holbeach United A and Orton Rangers are confirmed in the play-offs and they will be joined in by either Glinton & Northborough Reserves or Feeder Reserves.

Key fixture: May 6: Glinton & Northborough Reserves v Feeder Reserves.