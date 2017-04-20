PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Sports boost title hopes with a win at The Grange

Peterborough Sports Reserves boosted their Peterborough League Premier Division title hopes last night (April 20) with a comfortable 3-0 win over arch rivals Netherton United at The Grange.

First-half strikes by Jack Barron, Kevin Holt and Avelino Vieira gave Sports the victory, which saw them move four points clear of Pinchbeck at the top of the table.

In last night’s other Premier Division game Langtoft and Deeping Rangers Reserves drew 2-2.

In Division One, second-placed Warboys Town narrowed the gap on runaway leaders Moulton Harrox Reserves to 12 points by beating Oakham United Reserves 2-0 with a Matthew Brown double.

Warboys have two games in hand on the table-toppers.