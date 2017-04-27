PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Barron hits a hat-trick for Sports, another title for Premiair

Peterborough Sports Reserves are closing in on the ChromaSport & Trophies Peterborough League Premier Division title.

They won 6-0 at AFC Stanground Sports last night (April 26) to maintain their four-point advantage over second-placed Pinchbeck with five more games to go.

Jack Barron scored a hat-trick for the table-toppers with the other goals coming from Mark Baines, Daniel Drane and Ian Bradbury.

Pinchbeck remain in the hunt following their 3-0 win at Deeping Rangers Reserves thanks to goals by Fabio Ramos (2) and Luke Gardner.

Netherton United moved into third place, three points behind Pinchbeck, after a 5-0 thrashing of Sawtry.

In the night’s other Premier Division game, Langtoft beat Thorney 2-1.

In the top-of-the-table clash in Division Two there was a 3-2 win for Whittlesey Athletic A at Ramsey Town. The result puts Whittlesey three points clear at the top but they only have one more game left to play while Ramsey have four more remaining.

Premiair made it two Peterborough League titles in a row when beating Parkside 3-0 to land the Division Four title. Last season they won Division Five playing as Limetree.