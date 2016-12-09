PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Awkward city derby for Premier Division leaders

There’s an awkward city derby for Peterborough Premier Division leaders Netherton United tomorrow (December 10).

Netherton, who are three points clear at the top, make the short trip to Ringwood, South Bretton to tackle ICA Sports.

Reigning champions Moulton Harrox will waiting to pounce on any slip up. They should win comfortably at Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Third-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves are in PFA Senior Cup second round action at Uppingham Town.

Rock-bottom Thorney seek a third win in four matches at home to Crowland.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 10.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Reserves v Moulton Harrox, Holbeach United Res v Leverington Sports, Ketton v AFC Stanground Sports, ICA Sports v Netherton United, Sawtry v Wisbech Town Reserves, Thorney v Crowland.

PFA SENIOR CUP

Uppingham Town v Peterborough Sports Reserves.