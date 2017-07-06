Netherton veterans celebrate the double

Netherton United completed the double in the Peterborough Veterans League when adding the Division One title to the Veterans Cup they won last month.
They beat FC Peterborough 4-0 last week in a delayed re-arranged game with FC Peterborough Vets to pip ICA to the title by a point.
In a one-sided first half Netherton went 3-0 up thanks to two sublime free-kicks from Ash Favell and a 30-yard volley from Darren Paling.
FC Peterborough fought back strongly in the second half, but a defence well marshalled by Ian Fovargue kept them at bay.
Netherton put the issue beyond doubt when the evergreen Danny Clifton waltzed round the FC Peterborough keeper following a poor back-pass to make it 4-0.
Next season the league will operate with 18 teams competing in three divisions.
Netherton: Glen Bolden, Darren Bradley, Lee Challinor, Lee Darcy, Ashley Favell, Ian Fovargue, Nick Hurst, Darren Paling, Gianni Salerno, Matthew Worsdall, Garry Roddis. Subs: Lee Martin, Keith Hogg.
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT VETERANS LEAGUE
DIVISION ONE
(Final table)
P W D L GD Pts
Netherton United 6 4 1 1 18 13
ICA Sports 6 3 3 0 13 12
FC Peterborough 6 3 1 2 11 10
*Deeping Rangers 6 2 1 2 8 7
*Stamford Belvedere 5 1 0 3 -13 6
Glinton & Northboro 6 2 0 4 -14 6
Long Sutton 5 1 0 4 -23 3
* = adjustments made