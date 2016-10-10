MATCH REPORT: Slick Star drawn against Kettering, and Posh!

Peterborough Northern Star are one win away from the first round proper of the women’s FA Cup.

The city slickers won their second qualifying round tie thanks a ‘cut crystal’ display at Histon United’s Glassworld Stadium yesterday (October 9). They have been drawn away to Kettring Town in the final qualifing round, a tie which will take place on Sunday, November 13.

Katie Steward in action for Peterborough Northern Star Ladies.

Star have also been drawan at home to Peterborough United in the Northants County Cup for the second season in a row.

Star took the lead at Histon on the stroke of half-time as Vicky Gallagher slid in to convert hard work down the right hand side from the Steward sisters, Cassie and Katie.

However, the lead was filly deserved after Star has dominated the play in the first period, both Katie Steward and Gallagher were denied earlier by the frame of the goal, A Steward shot from just inside the box hit the upright so hard that the rebound actually landed further from where the initial shot was struck!

Star were in a different league in the second period and notched four goals in just over 10 minutes and hit the bar on a further three occasions.

Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse scored her first goal for Star as she pounced on Donna Nicholl’s effort from range that rebounded off the crossbar.

Gallagher showed composure for Star’s third goal as she rounded the keeper and slotted home her second of the afternoon. Gallagher showed her nifty footwork again on the edge of the box & put a ball on a plate for Nicholls to fire into the top right corner.

Cassie Steward raced through after a Hopkins-Duckhouse through pass but was denied by a good stop from Histon’s goalkeeper, but fortunately for Star, Nicholls followed up to round off the scoring for the visitors.