LATEST NEWS: Deaf team to play in Sunday Morning League

The Peterborough United Deaf team have been voted into the Peterborough Sunday Morning League.

The Posh Deaf club was founded in 2013 to offer football to deaf children, but it has grown so rapidly it is now the only club in the country to offer deaf football schemes for all ages.

Success on the field has arrived quickly with numerous cups and titles won by its various teams.

The Posh Deaf team now face a new challenge in adult football as they will take their place in Division Three of the Peterborough Sunday Morning League.

The League started last season with 31 teams, but finished with 26, the same number that will start the 2017-18 season in September.

Peterborough Athletic, Parkway Eagles, Bretton North End Reserves and Allbright confirmed their resignations at the end of last season.

They have been replaced by Nene Park, Moorhen, Stanground and Peterborough Deaf.

Divisions One and Two will have eight competing teams next season with 10 teams in Division Three.

Treble winners Limetree are back to defend the Division One crown, the PFA Senior Cup and the Hereward Cup.

Constitution: Division One: Limetree, Cardea, PIS, Thorpewood Rangers, Parkway, Guyhirn, Halcyon, March.

Division Two: West Town, Cardea Res, The George, ICA Colombo, Farcet, Walnut Tree, Northborough, P & L Motors.

Division Three: Dreams FC, Woodston, Fenland Police, Parkside, West Raven, Murrow Bell, Nene Park, Moorhen, Stanground FC, Posh Deaf.

The League are currently interviewing for a new referees’ secretary.