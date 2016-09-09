LADIES FOOTBALL: Two wins out of two for high-flying Star

Peterborough Northern Star ladies have made a flying start to life back in the East Midlands League Premier Division following their relegation from the FA Women’s Premier League last sesason.

They followed up last Saturday’s 4-0 win at Arnold Town with a 3-1 succes against Kettering at Latimer Park in a midweek fixture.

Star started the game lively with some good link-up play up top from Cassie Steward and Vicky Gallagher but their early attempts were saved by the Kettering keeper or dragged wide.

Kettering could have taken the lead in the 17th minute but their corner-taker saw her corner bounce back off of the top of the crossbar.

Star went down the other end moments later and broke the deadlock. Good work down the right from Jodie Hopkins-Duckhouse was finished off coolly by Steward.

Star extended their lead moments later as Steward notched her second of the game with a looping header after a flick-on from Chanade Henderson from a corner kick.

Kettering cut the deficit just after the half-hour mark. A free-kick from 25 yards out was put towards the back post and nodded into the back of the net. The Star back line were adamant the scorer was offside but the protests were waved away by their own designated linesman.

Star nearly hit back instantly but Steward, looking for a hat-trick, was denied a third by the woodwork. Kettering had the opportunity to equalise on three occasions but were denied by three superb saves by Sarah Hudson.

Star were awarded a penalty with 20 minutes to go. Henderson galloped past three Kettering players like a gazelle, and was only stopped by a hand from a Kettering defender which resulted in a penalty kick being awarded. Gallagher stepped up and slotted the ball into the top right hand corner to complete the scoring.

Star: S. Hudson, J. Bartle, L. Frederick, S. Iredale, J. Farchica, J. Hopkins-Duckhouse (D. Rawlings 69), K. Steward (Davill 35), C. Henderson, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, D. Nicholls.