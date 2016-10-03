LADIES FOOTBALL: Star keep on winning

Peterborough Northern Star are going great guns in the East Midlands Women’s League Premier Division.

They made it an impressive four wins out of four yesterday (October 2) when thrashing Mansfield Hosiery Mills 5-0 away.

They are second in the table - five points behind Mansfield Town but with two games in hand.

Star took the lead after six minutes as Sophie Hurst tapped in from close range after good hustling from Cassie Steward.

The visitors had several opportunities to double their lead but were denied by three magnificent saves from Kate Wojner.

The second goal arrived on 18 minutes when Donna Nicholls scored from close range after a good cross from Katie Steward and it was 2-0 at the break.

Star increased their lead 10 minutes after the interval as Chanade Henderson fired in a long-range effort from 25 yards into the roof of the net.

More great work by Wojner in the Mansfield goal denied Star a cricket-score win but they did net two more goals with Henderson assisting both Nicholls and Hurst to finish off the scoring.

Star are back in action next weekend in the FA Cup as they travel to Histon.

Star: J. Farchica, J. Bartle, L. Frederick, S. Iredale, D. Rawlings, C. Henderson, K. Steward, S. Hurst, V. Gallagher, C. Steward, D. Nicholls ⚽️⚽️