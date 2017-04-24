LADIES FOOTBALL: Posh finish runners-up after 8-2 away win

Peterborough United finished runners-up in Division One South of the East Midlands League yesterday (April 23) when winning 8-2 at Heather LFC.

Keir Perkins led the way on the scoresheet with a hat-trick, Jess Driscoll bagged a brace, and Jenna Lusk, Eleanor Boothman and player-of-the-match Amy Challis also found the back of the net.

Keir Perkins scored a hat-trick. Picture: Gary Reed

It was a superb finish to a long season which has seen the Posh girls produce some excellent football.

Leicester City Development won the title, finishing two points ahead of Posh.

The players now have a few weeks rest before their friendly on May 20 against Crystal Palace Ladies at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh squad: Amy Martin, Bronwyn Mulheron, Stephania Chaudhuri, Laura Tonkin, Eleanor Boothman, Jenna Lusk, Kathryn Lusk, D’Lacy Phillips, Emily Smith, Amy Challis, Jess Driscoll, Keir Perkins, Bryony Fox and Tash Applegate.

Kathryn Lusk (left) in action for Posh against Heather. Picture: Gary Reed

Peterborough Northern Star meanwhile kept alive their hopes of finishing runners-up in the Premier Division with a 3-1 win at home against big rivals Bedworth United.