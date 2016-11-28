LADIES FOOTBALL: Northern Star beat Posh again in cup clash

Peterborough Northern Star beat big city rivals Peterborough United for the second time within the space of seven days yesterday (November 27).

Just a week after clashing in the Northants County Cup they met again at Chestnut Avenue in the East Midlands League KO Cup and once more it was Star from the Premier Division who got the better of their Division One opponents.

Star’s Katie Steward, sent off last week after 22 minutes, managed to last the entire 90 this week and was the home side’s most potent attacker, constantly foraging up and down both flanks and not giving either of the Posh full-backs a chance to relax.

A fairly even first half ended 0-0 with neither team really creating any clear-cut chances and the first period of the second half saw more of the same with neither keeper really extended.

However, pushed on by their midfield duo of Chanade Henderson and Cassie Steward, Star struck twice in the closing stages for a 2-0 win to go with the 3-1 victory from the week before.

The first goal arrived in the 88th minute when substitute Sophie Patterson sidefooted in from four yards after a 20-yard shot from Steward had been parried by the Posh keeper.

Star added a second in stoppage time when a long clearance set the impressive Katie Steward up for a burst into the box where she was upended by a tired lunge from the chasing Posh defender. A stonewall penalty was coolly converted by skipper Vicky Gallgher to complete a slightly flattering 2-0 win.

Star return to Womens FA Cup action on Sunday (December 4) with an away tie at Brighouse Ladies. With Katie Steward suspended and an injury doubt over centre-half Samara Iredale, it’s going to be a tough task for the team to still be involved in three cup competitions in the New Year.