JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Ramsey Colts are buzzing about their new kit

Earlier this year Ramsey Colts Stallions Under 8s were given an extra reason to smile ahead of the new season after receiving sponsorship from local business Mick George Ltd to provide the team with a sparkling new strip.

Well, the entire club are now buzzing as Mick George Ltd has gone one step further, making a £4,000 investment to supply 10 kits for the respective teams at age categories from Under 7 to Under 16.

The Tom Jones Memorial Fields, home to the Colts, will now be awash with fresh yellow and nlack kits.

Martin Muir, Ramsey Colts secretary, said: “The club was delighted to receive the new kit sponsored by Mick George Ltd. We appreciate the interest and commitment Mick George Ltd has shown and continues to show in Ramsey Colts football development. We are a club run by volunteers, so the financial contribution is greatly received.”

The club is proving a real hit within the local community for its focus on providing an environment which nurtures and develops individuals whilse promoting team spirit, subsequently achieving the FA Standard Charter accolade.

Unlike the majority of its counterparts, the facilities at Ramsey Colts are provided solely for children without being shared with adult sections, which in turn has meant the club is now able to run teams that represent all age groups from Under 5 to Under 16s as well as a girls team, competing in the Hunts Youth League, Cambs & District Colts League and Hunts Mini Soccer League.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, commented: “We are really pleased to be involved with Ramsey Colts. We appreciate how difficult it is for many grass roots clubs to generate funding for the various elements required to function.

“Our sponsorship arrangements continue to extend, as we look to give a little back to the local community.”