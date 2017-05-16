JUNIOR FOOTBALL FINAL: Baston triumph at the ABAX Stadium

Baston Under 13s took the honours against big rivals Stamford in last night’s (May 15) PFA Cup final at the ABAX Stadium.

They emerged comfortable 3-1 winners to make amends for blowing their Peterborough Junior Alliance League Division One title hopes the previous weekend.

PFA Under 13 Cup runners-up Stamford. Picture: David Lowndes

And they achieved victory despite having a player sent off in the first half.

Beck McCarthy gave them the perfect start, scoring in the first minute, before Will Howarth, son of former Posh player Lee, added two more in the second half.