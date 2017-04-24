JUNIOR ALLIANCE CUP FINAL REPORTS: Gr-eight win for Deeping Blue

Deeping Rangers Blue stormed to a huge win in yesterday’s (April 23) Peterborough Junior Alliance League Under 13 KO Cup final at Chestnut Avenue.

The Division One title-chasers beat Riverside Rovers from Division Two 8-0 with goals by Harry Barsby, Jack Brumfield, Trafford Crane, Finlay Henderson, Archie Rickards, Henry Rook (2) and Ethan Young.

Under 13 League Cup runners-up Riverside Rovers.

It was 2-0 at half-time and Bartosz Berezowski of Riverside picked up the man-of-the-match award.

The Under 14 KO Cup final between Werrington Athletic Blue and Wisbech St Mary - the two main contenders for the Division One title - was a much closer affair.

Werrington ended up taking the trophy after fighting back from 1-0 down at half-time to win 3-2.

Their scorers were man-of-the-match James Cooper (2) and Ted Coles with Willis Wright and Cai Taylor on target for Wisbech St Mary.

Under 14 League Cup winners Werrington Athletic Blue.

The other Junior Alliance League final played at Chestnut Avenue yesterday was the Under 14 Hereward Cup decider and that also featured another Werrington Athletic side.

But Werrington Athletic Red were pipped 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out by Thurlby Tigers after a goalless draw. Man-of-the-match in this one was Thurlby’s Jonathan Roberts.

Under 14 League Cup runners-up Wisbech St Mary.

Under 14 Hereward Cup winners Thurlby Tigers.