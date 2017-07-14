HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Action packed day to celebrate PFA’s 125th anniversary

Twelve tournaments plus a whole host of coaching and exhibitions for players of all ages make up the Peterborough FA 125th anniversary celebrations tomorrow (July 15).

The PFA are hosting a huge event at Bushfield (from 9am) for able-bodied and disabled players of all ability levels.

The team tournaments kick off at 9.30am with a under seven festival of football and carry on right through to an adult seven-a-side competition which kicks off at 5.30pm.

Full tournament timetable: 9.30am: U7 Festival 5 v 5; 10am: U10 Futsal 5 v 5; 11.30am: U8 Festival 5 v 5; 11.15pm: U11 Futsal 5 v 5; 1.30pm: U9 Festival 6 v 6; 12.30pm: U12 Futsal 5 v 5; 1.30pm: U15s-18s 4 v 4; 1.45pm: U13 Futsal 5 v 5; 3.30pm: U11/U12 Girls Festival 5 v 5; 3pm : U14 Futsal 5 v 5; 3.30pm; U9/U10 Girls Festival 5 v 5; 5.30pm: Adult 7-a-side.

A fun-play session for under eight tots starts the non-competive action at 9am.

Skills tests, speed test and a speed cage are available to try all day.

Timetable: 9am: Under 5s+6s Fun play Tots football; 10am: Goalkeeper coaching 8-12s, 10am: Walking Football, 10am: Coaching for coaches of players under 12; 10am: Penalty competition 12-14s; 11am: Penalty competition 15+; 11am: Goalkeeper coaching 13+; 11am: Coaching for coaches of +12 year-olds; 11.30am: Referee Development Noon Child coaching 8-12s; Noon: Raising funds seminar Noon Girls Fun Play 13+; 12.30pm: Disabilities football; 1pm: Physio seminar 1.30pm: Referee Development; 1.30pm Girls only Fun Play 7-12s; 2pm: Planning a Club Tour; 2pm: Child coaching 8-12s; 2.30pm: Over 40s Football ; 3pm Safeguarding course.