Findley fires seven for Gunthorpe

Sunday was KO Cup day for Peterborough Youth League sides and as usual the first round matches produced a stack of goals.

March Soccer School Under 15s led the way with a scorching 21-0 win at Rippingale and Folkingham. Adam Brady tucked away four of the goals with Blake Cowley and Jordan Smith notching trebles.

Next best were Gunthorpe Harriers Navy - 13-1 winners over Riverside - followed by Blackstones - 12-0 winners at Crowland.

Remarkably only four Gunthorpe players made it onto the scoresheet as Zac Findley smashed a magnificent seven and Ryan Bishop scored four. Subs Callum Dalliday and Kacper Kozak got the other two. For Blackstones, Jamie Pumpr, Solomon Walker and Kai Wood blasted hat-tricks.

In the Under 18 competition, Scott Waumsley hit five for Deeping Blue in their 9-1 win against Netherton Bluejays, and Solomon Walker and Philip Joyce scored hat-tricks for Wisbech Acorns in a 7-2 win over Bourne Blue.