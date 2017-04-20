CUP FINAL REPORT: Fiddes fires Bretton North End to victory

Two-goal Jordan Fiddes was the hero last night (April 19) as Bretton North End beat Peterborough League Division Three title rivals FC Peterborough 3-1 in the PFA Junior Cup final at Yaxley FC.

Just over 12 months after they lost out in a penalty shoot-out in the PFA Minor Cup final to Feeder Soccer, FC Peterborough got off to the worst possible start as they conceded an own goal in the first minute of the contest.

​In a close first half Fiddes grabbed Bretton’s second five minutes before the interval when his looping header found the back of the net to put his side in total control.

A spectacular 30-yard effort from Azizullah Sharifi did threaten a comeback as he reduced the arrears after 50 minutes but Fiddes forced home his second and his side’s third on 63 minutes as he drilled home from six yards.

Bretton’s Tom Flatters was voted man-of-the-match.

The successful Bretton North End line-up was: Fernand Bass, Joshua Crick, Jordan Fiddes, Tom Flatters, Lewis McManus, Daniel Murray, Robert Osker, Cardin Pierre-Liverpool, Ricky Rozario, Kieran Waites, David Weston. Substitutes: James Cox, Kenny Martin, Harry Woodward, Dean Worley, Ezra Flake.