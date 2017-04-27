Big treats for ICA Sports girls

It’s been a terrific few days for the girls of ICA Sports.

The city club benefits from a link with leading FA Women’s Superleague side Arsenal Ladies. It means regular visits to games with the latest of those taking place last Sunday when the Gunners were due to host Notts County in the Spring Series.

The trip looked in jeopardy when County folded 48 hours before the game due to financial problems, but a group of ICA girls - mainly from the club’s Under 10 side - still had a wonderful day at Arsenal Ladies’ base at Boreham Wood.

They took part in activities with Arsenal coaches before enjoying a family festival laid on by the club and watching the Ladies take part in a public training session.

That came complete with a brilliant surprise when the ICA girls were welcomed onto the pitch to join in with their heroines for the final part of their session.

And the ICA Sports Under 9 girls squad had a great experience of their own the following night when Posh duo Junior Morias and Brad Inman joined them for training at Ringwood.

The visit was organised by the squad’s coaches to reward the players for their fine progress in tournaments and training during the season.

ICA Sports have a senior women’s side in the Cambridgeshire Premiership and boast girls’ teams playing regular league football at Under 13, Under 11 and Under 10 levels.

They are also responsible for the Peterborough Wildcats Girls Football Club - an FA-backed venture aiming to drive up participation among girls aged between five and 11 - and offer futsal sessions as well as football.

Any girls interested in joining ICA should contact Steve Purnell on 07964 496259, or email him at steve@icasports.com