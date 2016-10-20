Barker’s boys celebrate their first league win for 18 months!

There were rare celebrations in the Werrington Athletic Under 16 camp at the weekend.

Not since April 2015 have Paul Barker’s side won a Peterborough Youth League match, but that all changed on Sunday.

They were awayto Parkside Athletic at Bushfield Sports Centre and after 25 unsuccessful attempts they at last recorded a league victory.

And they stopped the rot in style, taking the honours 6-3 in a Division Three clash after leading 2-1 at half-time.

Luke Sturgeon notched a double with the rest of the Werrington goals coming from Michael Andrew, Adam Barker, Steven Greaves and Dylan Anderson.

On target for Parkside were Charley Corleys (2) and Brandon Pamment.

Still with the Under 16 age group, and there were massive Lincolnshire county cup wins for Division One sides Deeping Rangers and Holbeach United.

Deeping crushed Gonerby 11-0 while Holbeach hammered Great Coates 13-0.

James Pam came off the bench to net five goals for Deeping while Lewis Turner hit a hat-trick for Holbeach.

Unbeaten Under 16 Division One leaders Peterborough Northern Star Blue were also county cup winners. They beat Harpole 2-1 in the Northants Cup thanks to strikes by Jordan Giddings and Ayman Trabelsi.

In the Under 15 PFA Cup, Division Two side Langtoft pulled off a shock win against March Soccer School from Division One. They won 2-0 thanks to goals by Alex McKean-Forman and James Russell.

Biggest winners of the round were Netherton, who beat Oundle Town 10-2. On their scoresheet were Sulaiman Saleem (3), Kamal Stainton-Smart (2), Harry Tidswell (2), Owen Clark (2) and Cameron Fox.

There was also a big upset in the Under 18 PFA Cup as Division Three pacesetters March Soccer School thumped Division One Glinton and Northborough Black 9-1. Stefano Cavozzi and Toby Allen both hit doubles.