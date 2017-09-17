ACADEMY UPDATE: Peterborough United manager quizzed by One Touch students

The new 16+ One Touch Football Academy & Education Scholarship, based at The Grange, home of Netherton Utd FC, has got off to a great start.

Over 30 students are signed on to the programme which provides 16-18 year olds an education scholarship and a BTEC level 2 or 3 in Sport, alongside daily training and regular competitive fixtures.

Academy Coach Glenn Vaughan said: “The response to joining our Academy has been really positive and the standard of players on the course is high.

“The hosting of the Academy by Netherton, the excellent facilities for playing and studying at The Grange and the support of our education provider Coaching Connexions have been major factors in attracting students.”

The new term saw the enrolled students benefit from quality coaching from UEFA-qualified coach Glenn Vaughan and Johnny Joyce (previously a professional at Queen Park Rangers FC and a UEFA-qualified coach), playing a showcase game against Kettering Town FC U18 and ended on a high note with a visit from Peterborough Utd manager Grant McCann who took part in a question and answer session, all of which the students enjoyed massively.

Anyone enrolled on a course that isn’t exactly what you thought it would be contact Glenn Vaughan on 07880 703784 or drop in at the Grange to see him.