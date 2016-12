Woody Rovers won the latest instalment of the RWT 7-a-side Monday League Premiership.

Any new teams looking to join the Monday night league should contact Robert Windle on 07970 228790 as soon as possible.

Christmas Cup winners Whittlesey.

Whittlesey won the RWT Christmas Cup competition. They beat HB Brettonburg in the final at Bushfield Leisure Centre to finish with five wins from five games.