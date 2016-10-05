Footballer in stable condition in hospital after suffering serious head injury during match

A footballer is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a serious head injury during a match in Cambridgeshire last night.

King’s Lynn Town defender Matty Castellan remains in Hinchingbrooke Hospital after suffering the serious head injury during the club’s League Cup game at St Ives Town on Tuesday, October 4.

Castellan was knocked unconscious during the second half after challenging for a header with a home player.

The 21-year-old received urgent medical attention on the pitch before being taken away by ambulance.

Lynn manager Gary Setchell described the incident as the worst he has seen in 30 years of football but praised the efforts and support of King’s Lynn Town physio Phil Ward, supporter Paul Hampson and officials from St Ives Town.

Lynn, who lost the match 6-5 on penalties after the tie finished goalless, are expected to release a statement about Castellan’s condition in due course.