FOOTBALL: Stamford get FA Cup TV boost

Stamford AFC’s huge FA Cup First Round tie away at Hartlepool United has been switched to Sunday, November 6, so the match can be filmed for a TV highlights programme.

The match will feature on BBC’s Final Score highlights programme later that night.

The big plus side for Stamford, as well as the exposure, is the Daniels will bank an extra £12,500 bonus from the Football Association’s fee for being selected for extended highlights, overseas broadcast or live single camera footage on a Sunday.

There had been hope that Stamford’s match might be selected for a live broadcast but it was confirmed last week that the three ties to be shown live over the weekend are: Eastleigh v Swindon Town (BBC 2 - Friday, 7.55pm), Merstham v Oxford United (BBC Sport 1, Saturday, 12,30pm) and Southport v Fleetwood Town (BT Sport 1, Monday, 7.45pm).

The Daniels have already earned £29,425 in FA prize money this season, as well as the extra revenue from the gates - which has been boosted by replays.

Should the Daniels beat League Two Hartlepool they will net an additional £18,000 for the kitty.

The club will be running coaches to transport fans to the game.

Tickets for the game at Victoria Park, 2pm ko,are £15 for adults and £10 for concessions.

Details of how to purchase tickets and information about the buses will be released later this week.