Welcome away win for Cambs

The A teams came good for Cambs at the weekend as they picked up a much-needed win in the BDO Inter-Counties League Premier Division.

They trailed 11-7 overnight after the B team matches away to Nottinghamshire but won both A team clashes on Sunday.

Cambs won 4-2 in a Ladies A top-of-the-table clash and then the Cambs men’s A team, inspired by fine early wins from big guns Martin Adams and Dennis Harbour, went on to win 8-4 and secure an overall 19-17 success .

Cambs match award winners were: Ian Withers (men’s A), Amanda Abbott (ladies A and B) and Gary Robertson (men’s B).

Cambs results:

Ladies B: Amanda Abbott (av 17.68) won 3-0; Wendy Ickin (av 18.50) lost 3-0; Liz Humphries (av 18.68) lost 3-0; Karen Stanhope (av 15.82) lost 3-0; Casey Hill (av 12.75) won 3-1; Debbie Melton (av 17.19) lost 3-0.

Men’s B: Gary Robinson (av 29.66) won 4-2; Gary Flynn (av 27.16) lost 4-1; Pete Fuller (av 25.69) won 4-0; Brian Reed (av 22.10) lost 4-3; Jason Smith (av 24.05) lost 4-3; Alex Topper (av 28.50) won 4-2; Andy Jones (av 27.45) won 4-0; Damian Martin (av 19.28) lost 4-0; Kelly Corcoran (av 25.98) lost 4-1; Ashley Coleman (av 27.21) won 4-3; Tony Holland (av 24.85) lost 4-3; Joe Stimson (av 22.84) lost 4-3.

Ladies A: Sandra Greatbatch (av 21.12) won 3-1; Juliet Findley (av 20.95) won 3-1; Jane Judges (av 20.56) lost 3-1; Amanda Abbott (av 23.12) won 3-0; Nadine Bentley (av 16.52) won 3-1; Dian Nash (av 19.19) lost 3-0.

Men’s A: Chris Sands Pearce (av 27.58) won 4-1; Martin Adams (av 27.85) won 4-1; Dennis Harbour (av 30.45) won 4-1; Stuart Ward (av 26.86) won 4-1; Will Harwood (av 27.86) won 4-3; Barry John Paget (av 22.88) lost 4-0; Brett Claydon (av 27.81) lost 4-2; Steve Carrett (av 26.53) won 4-2; Matt David (av 24.65) lost 4-2; Phil Carter (av 24.53) won 4-3; Ian Withers (av 30.53) won 4-1; Paul Wenn (av 27.86) lost 4-2.