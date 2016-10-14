LOOKING BACK: When the Bull dominated darts, glory night for Panthers and Posh signings

Thirty years ago this week the vistorious Bull, Newborough darts team showed off a dazzling array of trophies from the Deeping Darts League presentation night.

They won the fours, doubles (John George and Tommy Dixon), mixed doubles (John & Carol George), singles (John George) and the Division One individual trophy (John George).

Peterborough Panthers celebrate their Elite League Grand Final success in 2006.

Other notable sporting stories from this week in years gone by...

10 YEARS AGO

SPEEDWAY: The champagne corks were popping at Alwalton as Panthers beat Reading 48-45 to secure a 95-94 aggregate win in the Elite League Grand Final. Stars of the show were Ryan Sullivan and Hans Andersen after clinching a 5-1 in the final heat.

ICE HOCKEY: Impressive Canadian Taras Foremsky capped a man-of-the-match performance by scoring twice in Phantoms’ 6-3 win at Romford Raiders. Captain Lewis Buckman also netted twice.

Goalkeeper Bart Griemink signed for Posh 20 years ago this week.

FOOTBALL: Nicky Young, son of Northern Star manager Darren, came on as a sub and hit a hat-trick in a 5-2 UCL Division One win at Sileby.

RUGBY: Borough lost 19-16 at Dudley Kingswinford in Midlands Division One. Gus Mberi and Ben Chan scored tries.

HOCKEY: City of Peterborough Hockey Club (formerly Peterborough Town) made history by fielding nine men’s teams on the same weekend. Best result came from the veterans who reached the second round of the HA Cup by beating Bishop’s Stortford 3-1 with goals by Mike Yeoman (2) and Richard Herbage.

FOOTBALL: Liam Harrold netted in the last minute of extra-time to earn Wisbech a 2-1 FA Vase win over Ely City.

20 YEARS AGO

FOOTBALL: Darren Edey and Scott Kent both netted twice as Spalding beat Sudbury Wanderers 4-1 in the FA Vase.

POSH: Posh Youths beat Grimsby 3-0 with goals by Mark McKeever, Dave Billington and Chris Cleaver.

POSH: Barry Fry’s side won 4-3 at Preston in Division Two thanks to goals by Ken Charlery, Simon Clark, Zeke Rowe and Scott Hughton. Martin O’Connor missed a penalty - the first Posh player to do so since Marcus Ebdon in 1992.

POSH: Fry put his entire reserve team squad of 14 players up for sale in a bid to prune his 28-man squad.

POSH: Two days later Fry signed Dutch Under 21 goalkeeper Bart Griemink from Birmingham City for £25,000.

RUGBY: Spalding seconds beat Northampton BBOB seconds 102-0 with Charlie Smith, Nick Kirby and Kiwi Todd Woodbridge all scoring a hat-trick of tries.

ANGLING: JVAC angler Graham Wing won the first East Midlands Winter League match on the Nene at Oundle with 6lb 14oz.

ATHLETICS: Peterborough AC runner Jenny Cliff was selected for the England Under 17 cross-country team.

30 YEARS AGO

RUGBY: Huntingdon cantered to a club record 100-6 win over Bretton in theHunts & Peterborough County Cup at The Racecourse. Full-back Chris Walker scored four tries and kicked 16 conversions for a 46-point haul. This was the second time Bretton had conceded over 100 points in the competition having lost 106-0 to Borough in 1984.

KICK-BOXING: Peterborough’s Rob Fatica won the British flyweight title by outpointing Jeff Watts at York Hall, Bethnal Green.

GOLF: Brian West completed a top trophy treble at Peterborough Milton when beating Ron Coltman 2&1 in the 36-hole President’s Cup final. Earlier in the year West won the DK Firman Scratch Trophy and the Scratch Aggregate Cup.

ICE HOCKEY: Peterborough Jets, the Pirates’ Under 16 team, started their league season with an 11-0 win over Bradford. Jason Porter scored five of the goals with Michael Connors (2), Ewen Simpson (2), Darren McIntyre and Mark Britton completing the tally.

POSH: Manager John Wile signed Leeds United winger Russell Doig on loan for a month.

CRICKET: John Mann received Castor Cricket Club’s young player of the year prize.

40 YEARS AGO

POSH: Manager Noel Cantwell put his entire squad ‘up for sale’ following a 3-0 home defeat by bottom-of-the-table Chesterfield.

RUGBY: Borough beat Aylestone St James 28-4 with tries by ‘Tich’ Ireson (2), Dave Harris and Pete Levoi.

RUGBY: Ian Hendry crossed for a hat-trick of tries for Borough thirds in a 12-4 win over Aylestone St James thirds.

FOOTBALL: Stamford Belvedere went top of the Peterborough League Premier Division with a 5-2 defeat of Bourne Reserves. Steve Gay (2), Colin Keal, Malcolm Hurford and Ian Foster scored their goals.

FOOTBALL: Nick Rowlett scored a hat-trick for Fletton in their 7-3 defeat of West Town in the Peterborough Sunday Afternoon League.

FOOTBALL: There was also a hat-trick for Tim Gale. He scored three for Whittlesey Under 16s in a 4-2 Peterborough Youth League win over West Town.

BOXING: Errol Murphy, Steve Plavecz, Colin Emery and Steve Kidd were impressive winners for Focus Amateur Boxing Club at a show in St Neots.

HOCKEY: Bill Waterman netted four times for Baker Perkins in a 5-1 win against Long Sutton.