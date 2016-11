Martin ‘Wolfie’ Adams is out of the Grand Slam of Darts after losing all three group games at the Ricoh Arena.

Adams, from Deeping, needed to beat Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan by three clear legs in their best-of-nine clash last night (November 14) to qualify for the knockout stages.

It was on when Adams led 3-2 but Dolan won the last three legs to qualify alongside world number one Martin van Gerwen. Adams had previously lost to van Gerwen (5-2) and German Max Hopp (5-3).